USMNT star, Hershey native, Christian Pulisic arrives in Italy for expected transfer to AC Milan

United States forward Christian Pulisic arrived in Italy on Wednesday for a medical test with AC Milan before an expected transfer from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old Pulisic, who has one year left on his contract at Chelsea, is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Rossoneri and become the third American to play for the club after Oguchi Onyewu and Sergiño Dest.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’m excited. I’m excited to start with this historic club,” Pulisic told reporters waiting for him at Milan’s Malpensa airport. “It’s legendary and I’m really excited to come here and try to win some titles here.”

Milan is a seven-time European champion and won the last of its 19 Serie A titles in 2022. The Rossoneri lost to city rival Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals last season.