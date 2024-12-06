Crews recover the body of a woman from a Pennsylvania sinkhole

The remains of a woman who fell into a sinkhole were recovered Friday, four days after she went missing while searching for her cat, a state police spokesperson said Friday.

Trooper Steve Limani said the body of 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard was being taken to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Authorities planned a midafternoon news conference to provide additional details.

The announcement came in the fourth day of the search for Pollard, who had last been seen Monday evening, looking for the cat near a restaurant half a mile (0.8 kilometers) from her home in the village of Marguerite.

Pollard’s family reported her missing around 1 a.m. Tuesday as the temperature in the area dropped below freezing.