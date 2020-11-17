Sigma Studios, birthplace of the Philly Sound, wins spot on city’s historic register

The Sigma Studios building — birthplace of the famous “Philly Sound” — has won a spot on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, protecting the beloved cultural landmark from demolition.

The Philadelphia Historical Commission voted unanimously on Friday to designate the former recording studio at 210-212 N. 12th Street. The birthplace of Philadelphia International Records — founded by Kenney Gamble, Leon Huff and Thom Bell — the diminutive brick building carries a legacy of more than 200 gold and platinum records. Huge names recorded there including Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and David Bowie.

Tayyib Smith, an entrepreneur who has recently set his sights on revitalizing 52nd Street’s Black business corridor, said he sees the designation as the first step at beginning to acknowledge Black Philadelphians’ contributions to music.

“One of the reasons we don’t have museums or cultural spaces, like Nashville or Memphis, that can speak to that history is we have more than 100 years of anti-Blackness that exists within our tourism and hospitality institutions,” Smith said.

The designation means that the building’s owner cannot tear down or significantly alter the structure without proving a special hardship and obtaining permission from the city’s Historical Commission.

Lawyer Nino Tinari, who represented the building’s owner at Friday’s hearing, said his client is willing to explore options for developing the site within the rules of the designation. In 2019, the corporation rezoned the building for residential use. According to permits filed with the city in 2018, the plan was for a 10-story building with 26 dwellings and a roof deck.

“That would have to be revised to get up for cooperation and recognition,” Tinari said.

The Historical Commission does not have jurisdiction over zoning approval and it does not preclude future uses or redevelopment.

Tinari said his client doesn’t yet have designs for the site, but the owner is working on one that would work within the preservation rules.

“This is an especially important project to my client,” the lawyer told the Commission. “They are attempting to see what can be done to accommodate your condition. At the same time, we’re committed to develop this particular site.”