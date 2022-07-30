House destroyed in fire after stand-off with suspect who shot at police in New Hanover Township

When police arrived the suspect fired shots at the responding officers and a barricade was declared.

The stand-off went on throughout the overnight and into the morning.

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, the fire department was called for a fire inside the home.

Chopper 6 was over the scene just after 9 a.m. as fire crews were still working to put out hot spots on the fire.

So far, police have not told Action News what happened with the suspect.

This is an active and on-going investigation.