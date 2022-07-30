House destroyed in fire after stand-off with suspect who shot at police in New Hanover Township

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • July 30, 2022

This story originally appeared on 6abc

A house was destroyed in a fire after a night-long stand-off with suspect who fired at police in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County.

It all started just after 8 p.m. Friday.

New Hanover Township Police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of Little Rd in the Perkiomenville section of New Hanover Township, Montgomery County.

When police arrived the suspect fired shots at the responding officers and a barricade was declared.

The stand-off went on throughout the overnight and into the morning.

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, the fire department was called for a fire inside the home.

Chopper 6 was over the scene just after 9 a.m. as fire crews were still working to put out hot spots on the fire.

So far, police have not told Action News what happened with the suspect.

This is an active and on-going investigation.

