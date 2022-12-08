Pennsylvania panel to vote on proposal defining sex, race

Pennsylvania government regulations would be revised with extensive definitions of sex, religious creed, and race under a proposal set for a vote Thursday — a change some Republican lawmakers see as an overreach on a subject they think should not be addressed without legislation.

The proposal before the Independent Regulatory Review Commission would enshrine a set of definitions regarding the types of employment, housing, education, and public accommodations discrimination complaints that can be brought before the state Human Relations Commission.

Advocacy groups say greater clarity about the terms “sex,” “religious creed” and “race” would be a significant step forward, building on a 2018 decision by the commission to start accepting complaints about LGBTQ discrimination.

“There are some issues where it’s very clear where the discrimination has happened or hasn’t happened,” said Rachel Wentworth, executive director of the Fort Washington-based Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania. “But there’s a lot of gray areas, areas where the laws are worded in a way that’s more broad. So we really welcome any type of regulation or guidance which clarifies some of what’s covered under those laws.”

The proposal would define “sex” as including pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, sex assigned at birth, gender identity or expression, affectional or sexual orientation, and differences in sex development.

“Race” discrimination would include ancestry, national origin, ethnic characteristics, interracial marriages and association, traits such as hairstyles that are historically associated with race, and national origin or ancestry.

And “religious creed” would cover all aspects of religious observance, practice and belief.

In a May letter to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission, state Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, argued the new definitions were in effect an end-run around the Legislature.

“The policy choice of whether Pennsylvania should extend the definition of ‘sex discrimination’ in such a manner remains just that: a policy choice,” Grove said. “As such, it is squarely and exclusively the prerogative of the General Assembly to pursue.”