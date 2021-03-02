Saylor outlines plans to step down as Pa. chief justice in April

The chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Monday he will relinquish that title to a colleague in a few months but stay on the court until his full retirement at year’s end.

Chief Justice Thomas Saylor said the position of chief justice will be filled by Justice Max Baer on April 1.

Saylor has been the chief justice for six years. The court currently has a 5-2 Democratic majority, with Saylor and Justice Sallie Mundy the two Republicans.