Rumors swirl around Capitol as GOP House Speaker schedules announcement

State House Speaker Mike Tuzai has scheduled a press conference for Thursday morning, amid rumors that he plans to resign.

Turzai’s office did not provide details on what the top House Republican will discuss Thursday, and the speaker declined repeated requests for comments about his plans. But lawmakers, lobbyists and staffers in the state Capitol say they’ve heard credible rumors he is stepping down.

Rank-and-file House Republicans said Turzai hasn’t shared his plans with the caucus, and multiple members of the chamber’s GOP leadership team confirmed that the speaker has been tight-lipped with them, too. Democrats said they are in the same boat.

But all said they have heard a similar theory — that Turzai may announce his departure from the House, where he has served since 2001.

“We’ll see what happens,” Minority Leader Frank Dermody said.

The Associated Press reported that three people confirmed that Turzai told them he’s seriously considering resigning to take a job in the private sector.

Turzai has served as speaker for five years, presiding over a strong GOP majority and forcefully promoting a fiscally and socially conservative agenda.

Two of his signature issues are supporting the natural gas industry and opposition to abortion.

Turzai represents the 28th legislative district, which lies in Allegheny County. He won reelection in 2018 with more than 54 percent of the vote. His challenger that year, Emily Skopov, is running for the seat again this year.