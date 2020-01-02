The annual Hummers Parade in Middletown, Delaware is known for satirizing current events in a provocative and sometimes polarizing way. Last year’s parade attracted a lot of criticism for a float depicting immigrant children in cages.

This year, the event continued in its normal fashion, with spectators lined up on both sides of Broad and Main Streets, waving flags, smiling and greeting each other with “Happy New Year!” Perhaps the most noticeable difference was the abundance of signs at this year’s parade, some against racism and others against censorship.

In one section of the crowd, there was a small group of Latino and African American spectators who held up signs that read “Racism is not Delaware” and “Racism is No Joke.” One white spectator held a sign that read “This is our town.”

Scott Sounders, of the local NAACP said, “I believe that for us as Americans we have to care for one another, have compassion for one another, have empathy for one another, and understand each other’s circumstances. Only then can we all feel like we are valued, you know? When you’re downing somebody for their religious beliefs, their ethnic background, their disabilities, social and economic status, that’s never a good thing.”

Charito Calvachi-Mateyko, co-chair of the Delaware Hispanic Commission said, “We know where we stand. We are telling the town and everyone we know what is wrong and racism is not a joke, racism is not funny, racism is not part of Delaware.”