Prosecutors ask judge to order former Penn State president Graham Spanier to report to jail

Pennsylvania prosecutors want a judge to order former Penn State president Graham Spanier to begin serving a county jail sentence for endangering children by the way he responded to a complaint that Jerry Sandusky had attacked a boy on campus.

The attorney general’s office wrote in a Monday letter to Judge John Boccabella that no legal impediment prevents him from enforcing the minimum sentence of two months in jail, followed by two months of house arrest.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte told the judge he would support allowing Spanier work release with medical furloughs, and suggested the judge could order Spanier to report at some future date to lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Spanier, 72, was convicted by a jury of misdemeanor child endangerment for his handling of a report that Sandusky, a former football team assistant coach, had attacked a boy in a team shower.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month overturned a federal magistrate judge’s decision to vacate Spanier’s conviction.