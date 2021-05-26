Judge upholds Penn St. ex-president Spanier’s jail sentence

The former Penn State president who was forced out as the school’s top administrator when Jerry Sandusky was arrested a decade ago will soon have to report to jail after a judge on Wednesday upheld a sentence issued four years ago.

The judge ordered Graham Spanier to begin serving at least two months at the county jail several miles from the Penn State campus on July 9 — followed by two months of house arrest on electronic monitoring — for a single misdemeanor conviction of endangering the welfare of children.

Spanier was charged in 2012 and convicted by a jury in March 2017 but appeals had allowed him to stay out of jail.

He was convicted for his actions in response to reports from his aides that a graduate assistant football coach had complained of being greatly disturbed by coming across Sandusky showering alone with a boy in a team locker room in 2001.

“He made a mistake and he’s going to pay for his mistake, but I don’t consider him to be a danger to society as I would a criminal,” Judge John Boccabella said.