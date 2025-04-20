A prince and knight fall in love and the Supreme Court is asked to intervene

A prince lassos a dragon, saving a knight in shining armor from certain death. But the prince slips and as he falls, the knight and his steed race to return the favor.

Then the two men fall in love.

That story, “Prince and Knight,” is one of five children’s books featuring LGBTQ characters and aimed at kindergarten through the fifth grade that have roiled a diverse suburban Maryland school district and led to a Supreme Court case that the justices will hear on Tuesday.

Parents in Montgomery County who object for religious reasons want to pull their children from elementary school classes that use the books.

The county school system has refused and lower courts have so far agreed.

But the outcome could be different at a high court dominated by conservative justices who have repeatedly endorsed claims of religious discrimination in recent years.

The parents argue that public schools cannot force kids to participate in instruction that violates their faith. They point to opt-out provisions in sex education and note that the district originally allowed parents to pull their children when the storybooks were being taught before abruptly reversing course.

“It’s labeled as a language arts, you know, reading and writing program, but the content of the material is very sexual,” said Billy Moges, a board member of the parents group Kids First that formed in response to the addition of the books to the curriculum. “It is teaching human sexuality and is confusing kids, and parents are not comfortable having their children exposed to these things at such an early age.”

Dozens of parents testified at school board hearings about their religious obligations to keep their impressionable young children from lessons on gender and sexuality that conflicted with their beliefs.

Moges said she pulled her three daughters, now 10, 8 and 6, from their public schools as a result. They were initially homeschooled and now attend a private Christian school, she said.

The school system declined to comment, citing the ongoing lawsuit.