The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden will address the nation from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall later this week.

According to a release, Thursday’s speech will focus on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation.”

It comes roughly two months ahead of the November election and is one of three presidential visits across Pennsylvania this week. On Tuesday, Biden will visit Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in Wilkes-Barre to discuss the Safer Communities Act.

Races in the Keystone State are capturing the attention of political leaders and activists from across the nation.