President Joe Biden to give primetime speech from Independence Hall Thursday
The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden will address the nation from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall later this week.
According to a release, Thursday’s speech will focus on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation.”
It comes roughly two months ahead of the November election and is one of three presidential visits across Pennsylvania this week. On Tuesday, Biden will visit Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in Wilkes-Barre to discuss the Safer Communities Act.
Races in the Keystone State are capturing the attention of political leaders and activists from across the nation.
Politico says the races for U.S. Senate and the state’s seventh congressional district are currently toss ups, while Democrat candidate Josh Shapiro appears to be emerging ahead in the race for Pennsylvania governor.
Biden himself is facing troubling approval ratings. According to a Gallup poll, his approval rating is at 44%, an uptick from 38% the previous month, which was his record low.
More details on the president’s visit Thursday have not been released. More information is expected in the coming days.