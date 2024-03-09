Police officer in Hamilton Township, N.J. shot while responding to domestic violence call

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An investigation is underway after a Hamilton Township police officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence call on Friday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue in Mercer County.

According to the Hamilton Police Division, a suspect opened fire on officers as they arrived on the scene.

One officer was shot and wounded. The injured officer was rushed to Capital Health System-Fuld Campus and is expected to survive, the department said.

“We were laying in bed sleeping and we started hearing gunshots,” recalled one woman who was woken up by the gunfire.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s office says another individual was also shot during the incident, but the office did not elaborate further.

One resident said his son came running into the home saying, “The neighbor just got shot by the cops.”

“He’s seen the cops out front of the house, shooting into the house,” the neighbor added.

Further details on the condition of the second individual have not been released.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is handling the investigation.