Philly will rename a Brewerytown park where a graffiti legend got his start. The new name isn’t what you think.

McCray reminisced over a time McCall saw him writing “Cornbread” on his dusty car with his finger.

“He got a stick, man, and chased me down the street,” he said. “I’ll never forget it… After that, we became the best of friends.”

But for Brewerytown residents who remember the time differently, the idea of honoring McCray raises questions. Darnetta Arce, a longtime resident who now serves as the executive director of the Brewerytown Sharswood Community Civic Association, remembers the nuisance of cleaning up after the legendary street artist.

“I was one of the people helping to put paint over his work,” said Arce, who recalls clearly the days when “he was tagging everything.” She recalled the nuisance to private homeowners.

“Some of the work he did was nice,” she said. “I’m not saying everything he did was wrong, but I don’t know if that’s someone I want to name after a park or put a mural to.”

Nichols too said she knew McCray during his Cornbread days, but he was just a “tagger.” She was unclear on any of his contributions to the community.

“I don’t know if we have a place that we do any honoring of hip-hop and anybody who made a contribution to it in our area,” said Nichols. “In this area, especially now, we’re looking for supermarkets, and people need clothes and food and resources.”

While graffiti was a nuisance in Philadelphia, some years later, it evolved into a global phenomenon in New York City, as competitions of bombastic styles played out on walls and trains that traveled borough to borough. Soon, the colorful, artistic distortions of letters made to inspire, or deflate, other writers became the typeface for a movement, and even gained a type of legitimacy in the art world.

Though McCray has been recognized as a pioneer for the artform, he still wants to leave a mark with his story to astonish the world before it’s too late.

“When I’m gone that’s when everything will be fireworks,” he said. “You’re worth more in death than you are in life. I want to enjoy the fruits of my labor.”