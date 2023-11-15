Philly Waterdogs announced as the city’s new Premier Lacrosse League franchise
The Philly Waterdogs will represent the City of Brotherly Love in the Premier Lacrosse League next season. The team’s schedule will be announced Jan. 1.
The Premier Lacrosse League announced the eight cities its current field lacrosse franchises will call home on Tuesday, and Philadelphia made the cut.
The Philly Waterdogs will represent the city competing in the sport created in the 12th century by North America’s Indigenous peoples.
“Philadelphia is a proven sports city, and better yet, a proven lacrosse city,” said Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. “Philly sports fans are getting a roster of highlight-making players who have put together three straight seasons of playoff-caliber performances. We’re excited to see their success continue in the City of Brotherly Love.”
The Waterdogs were formed in 2020 as the league’s first expansion franchise and won the 2022 PLL Championship. The team has some local connection with head coach Andy Copelan who attended Bucknell University, while 2022 PLL Championship MVP Michael Sowers hails from Dresher, Pa., and attended Upper Dublin High School, Princeton, and Duke.
The other teams announced for the league were the Boston Cannons, the New York Atlas, the Maryland Whipsnakes, the Carolina Chaos, the Denver Outlaws, the Utah Archers, and the California Redwoods. The Waterdogs will compete in the Eastern Conference with Boston, New York, and Maryland.
The Philadelphia Wings, the city’s National Lacrosse League franchise — which competes in box lacrosse, an indoor format of the game, played in a hockey rink on turf — was established in its current iteration in 2017, though the team name dates back to 1974 and original NLL. Philly’s last professional men’s field lacrosse franchise, the Philadelphia Barrage, folded in 2020 when Major League Lacrosse merged with the PLL that year.
The PLL has been a touring league since its creation in 2018. Of the past five seasons, three have been capped off with championship games at Chester’s Subaru Park, most recently with the Archers LC defeating the defending champion Waterdogs LC on Sept. 24.
“The City of Brotherly Love has hosted three PLL Championship games and its fans have shown up each time. Now, they have the Waterdogs to call their own’” Mike Rabil said.
The schedule for the 2024 league season will be announced Jan. 1, league co-founder and president Paul Rabil said on ESPN SportsCenter.
The Waterdogs will also feature in the 2024 Championship Series from Feb. 14 to 19 in Springfield, Va., competing against the Archers, Cannons, and Redwoods. The playing format of the series will be Olympic Sixes, a fast-paced, compact field version of the sport that will be played when lacrosse features in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Lacrosse last featured in the Olympics as a demonstration sport in 1946, and as a contested sport in 1908.
