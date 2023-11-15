The Philadelphia Wings, the city’s National Lacrosse League franchise — which competes in box lacrosse, an indoor format of the game, played in a hockey rink on turf — was established in its current iteration in 2017, though the team name dates back to 1974 and original NLL. Philly’s last professional men’s field lacrosse franchise, the Philadelphia Barrage, folded in 2020 when Major League Lacrosse merged with the PLL that year.

The PLL has been a touring league since its creation in 2018. Of the past five seasons, three have been capped off with championship games at Chester’s Subaru Park, most recently with the Archers LC defeating the defending champion Waterdogs LC on Sept. 24.

“The City of Brotherly Love has hosted three PLL Championship games and its fans have shown up each time. Now, they have the Waterdogs to call their own’” Mike Rabil said.

The schedule for the 2024 league season will be announced Jan. 1, league co-founder and president Paul Rabil said on ESPN SportsCenter.

The Waterdogs will also feature in the 2024 Championship Series from Feb. 14 to 19 in Springfield, Va., competing against the Archers, Cannons, and Redwoods. The playing format of the series will be Olympic Sixes, a fast-paced, compact field version of the sport that will be played when lacrosse features in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Lacrosse last featured in the Olympics as a demonstration sport in 1946, and as a contested sport in 1908.