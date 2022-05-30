Philadelphia public pools are still plagued by a lifeguard shortage — but officials are optimistic that this summer will be better.

There’s less than a month left until Philly’s public pools are scheduled to start opening. But the Department of Parks & Recreation still needs to hire more lifeguards. Officials say if they get about 60 more staffers signed up, they’ll be able to open 65 of their usual 70+ pools.

“They’re the lifeblood of a community in the summertime,” said Bill Salvatore, deputy commissioner of programming at Parks & Rec. “With everything going on in the city with heat deserts and all that, it’s really important to get kids somewhere to cool off.”

That would be the most public pools open in Philadelphia in three years.

In 2020, the pools couldn’t open at all due to the pandemic, and related budget cuts. Then, Parks & Rec could only open about 70% of its usual slate of public pools in 2021 — because of the nationwide lifeguard shortage.

In the runup to this year’s swim season, Parks & Rec fought to recruit more lifeguards. The department bumped their salaries to $16 per hour, up from $15.25 last year. They’re also covering the certification fees for lifeguards ages 16 to 24.

Parks & Rec reached out to lifeguards from the 2019 season, asking them to come back for another year. They also launched a “social media blitz,” Salvatore said, including a new TikTok account run by Philly lifeguards.

“Every call I’m on no matter what city agency it is, they’re saying, ‘If you have a 16-year-old or you know, someone older who wants to lifeguard, send them our way and we’ll hire them,’” Salvatore said.

But Parks & Rec isn’t just reaching out to teenagers.

This year, the department got an unusual idea: recruit older adults as lifeguards, too. Salvatore said Parks & Rec reached out to the city’s older adult centers. Among their most proud accomplishments is pulling in a 70-year-old retiree to lifeguard this summer, who last held the job when she was 17 years old.