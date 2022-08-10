For the first time in nearly a decade, demand for life sciences and biotech real estate in Philadelphia is showing signs of slowing, if only temporarily.

The state of the U.S. economy, particularly over the last couple of months, is one of the main reasons why.

Tyler Vandegrift, managing director at JLL Philadelphia, said a precarious stock market and record inflation have contributed to some companies hitting the pause button on their search for space, including lab, manufacturing, and office. Other companies, he said, are still looking but want to take less space, marking a “cool down” for what has otherwise been a hot sector year after year.

“Whereas probably a year or two years ago, it was kind of full speed ahead with those plans, evolving their real estate and facilities operation. Now it’s ‘Okay, let’s relook at what we’ve been planning. Let’s think about how much space we need. Let’s think about the impact to our balance sheet,” said Vandegrift.

By his agency’s calculations, there are roughly 20-25% fewer tenants in the market, as well as total square feet compared to the same time last year.