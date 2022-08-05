Joining places like Chicago, Boston, and Texas, Philadelphia is vying for the chance to house the headquarters of a new federal health research agency. But, as first reported in STAT News, the public bidding war is confusing some experts – who say the agency building won’t be the glitzy, futuristic research campus that they may be imagining.

A federal law established the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) this spring. The agency will fund and support high-risk, expensive, long-term projects. The White House said examples could include work on vaccines to fight cancer cells, or better monitors for blood pressure and blood sugar. So far, the proposed budget is around 6 billion dollars over the next three years.

Philadelphia business, civic, industry, and elected leaders signed a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to make their case and start a public campaign to bring ARPA-H to the city. The letter points out that the Philadelphia region is home to more than 30 cell and gene therapy companies, many research labs, and most pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

“Philadelphia is the obvious choice for this. We’re the birthplace of cell and gene therapy,” said Sam Woods Thomas, senior director of business development at Philadelphia’s Department of Commerce.

But the public campaigns puzzle experts like Brian Darmody, chief strategy officer for the Association of University Research Parks.

The White House explained that ARPA-H will be modeled after the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).) Darmody explained that the DARPA headquarters in northern Virginia is mostly the temporary home of grant officers who decide where research funding will go, and most will stay for just a few years.

“They don’t do internal research, and it’s in a modest office building,” Darmody said.

Acting White House Science Advisor Francis Collins said in an interview with STAT that “this is a crazy and unnecessary bidding war. People don’t recognize: this is not a big, shiny building with a lot of lab equipment and clinical space.”