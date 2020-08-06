Philly congressional reps call for increased Postal Service funding

Philadelphia’s three representatives in the U.S. House gathered Wednesday at Madison War Memorial Park in Old City to call for emergency funds for the U.S. Postal Service.

Democrats Brendan Boyle, Dwight Evans, and Mary Gay Scanlon were joined by City Commissioners Lisa Deeley, Al Schmidt and Omar Sabir and postal workers’ union members to demand immediate federal funding to address the recent nationwide struggles experienced by the Postal Service.

Philadelphia and surrounding counties are reporting significant delays in mail delivery. And some people report going three weeks and longer without getting their mail.

Boyle, who represents the Northeast and parts of North Philadelphia on Capitol Hill, said the postal service needs an infusion of federal funding now more than ever, to handle the anticipated surge in mail-in votes in November.

“We, of course, expect hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians, if not over a million, will want to utilize vote by mail come this November. So literally, the integrity of our democracy is at stake with this issue,” Boyle said. “You cannot have vote by mail if you don’t have a postal service.”

Rep. Dwight Evans, whose district encompasses Center City, West, and Northwest Philadelphia, said the reason for the lack of post office funding is that President Donald Trump doesn’t want people to vote.

“It’s very strange to have the occupant of the White House trying to rig an election,” Evans said. “There will be an election on Nov. 3. [Trump] will not rig this election. This is our democracy. It is not [Trump’s] democracy.”

He urged voters to begin mailing in their ballots on Sept. 16, to make sure they don’t get lost in the anticipated influx of ballots flowing through the mail.

Joe Rodgers is president of the union that represents post office workers in the Philadelphia area, National Association of Letter Carriers Keystone Branch 157. He said that although the postal service hasn’t needed taxpayer support in decades, it requires it now in the form of bailout money.

“We need your help and assistance,” Rodgers said. “[Mail carriers] are risking their lives and the lives of their families on a daily basis, not knowing for sure if they’re going to bring home a deadly virus … the Postal Service simply will not survive without the passing of this necessary and vital legislation.”