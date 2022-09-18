Volunteering could get you a tax credit in Philly if a City Council bill becomes law

Want to volunteer? There could soon be a tax credit for that.

A proposal recently introduced in Philadelphia City Council would offer a tax credit against either the real estate tax or the wage tax for those who volunteer to work in the community.

If the bill is approved, volunteers who perform community service would be able to get a credit of up to $1,000 a year. The credit would be calculated at a rate of $5 an hour for every hour worked and certified by the community organizations.