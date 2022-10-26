Nola to start World Series Game 1 for Phils, Wheeler Game 2

Aaron Nola throws a pitch during the NLCS

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in Game 2 of the baseball National League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Philadelphia Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and last season’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2.

Game 1 of the World Series is Friday in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday.

Nola is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and has struck out 18 batters in three starts this postseason. Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning in the Phillies’ 3-0 win over the Astros on Oct. 4 that clinched an NL wild-card spot. Nola, who went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA this season, struck out nine and didn’t allow a baserunner until Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh.

The Astros have not lost a game since that date, going 7-0 in the playoffs.

Wheeler is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA and has struck out 25 and walked three in four postseason starts. He had a no-decision in Philadelphia’s National League Championship Series-clinching 4-3 win over San Diego in Game 5.

Wheeler gets an extra day of rest.

“Any time we give those guys an extra day, we do it,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday.

