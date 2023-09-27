Fans can now register for opportunity to purchase Phillies playoff tickets

Registration will end on Sunday, October 1, at 11:59 p.m. EDT for the NLDS ticket opportunity

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • September 27, 2023
Jose Alvarado waving to the crowd

Philadelphia Phillies' Jose Alvarado celebrates after winning a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates to clinch a wild-card playoff spot, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It may still technically be September, but the Phillies are headed for a second straight Red October.

The team clinched the top National League Wild Card berth with a dramatic walk-off win at home on Tuesday night.

Following the big win, fans can now register for the opportunity to purchase tickets to a 2023 National League Division Series, National League Championship Series and/or World Series game to be played at Citizens Bank Park.

Game one of the best of three Wild Card Series will be Tuesday, October 3, game two will be Wednesday, October 4, and game three, if necessary, will be Thursday, October 5. Start times and the opponent are yet to be announced.

Registration will end on Sunday, October 1, at 11:59 p.m. EDT for the NLDS ticket opportunity; Sunday, October 8, at 11:59 p.m. EDT for the NLCS ticket opportunity; and Sunday, October 15, at 11:59 p.m. EDT for the World Series ticket opportunity.

The Phillies will conduct random drawing(s) from among all eligible fans who successfully complete the registration form. Winners will be notified via email.

The number of registrants selected will be determined based on availability. Fans are not guaranteed the opportunity to purchase Phillies NLDS, NLCS and/or World Series tickets by registering, according to the website.

Resale tickets are also available via StubHub, SeatGeek or Ticketmaster.

