Gazdag, Blake guide Union to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

Dániel Gazdag scored on a first-half penalty kick and Andre Blake made it stand up as the Philadelphia Union edged the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

Gazdag’s fourth goal of the season gave Philadelphia (4-4-2) the lead for good in the 31st minute. Blake finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet.

The Union improve to 7-0-3 in their last 10 match-ups with the Red Bulls (1-4-6), including the playoffs. Philadelphia joins the New England Revolution, who did it twice, and the San Jose Earthquakes as the only teams with 10-match unbeaten runs against New York. The Revs had a 16-match run against the Red Bulls from 2005-2010.