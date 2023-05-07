Gazdag, Blake guide Union to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

The Union improve to 7-0-3 in their last 10 match-ups with the Red Bulls (1-4-6), including the playoffs.

File photo: Philadelphia Union's Déniel Gazdag reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Toronto FC, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Chester, Pa

File photo: Philadelphia Union's Déniel Gazdag reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Toronto FC, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Dániel Gazdag scored on a first-half penalty kick and Andre Blake made it stand up as the Philadelphia Union edged the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

Gazdag’s fourth goal of the season gave Philadelphia (4-4-2) the lead for good in the 31st minute. Blake finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet.

The Union improve to 7-0-3 in their last 10 match-ups with the Red Bulls (1-4-6), including the playoffs. Philadelphia joins the New England Revolution, who did it twice, and the San Jose Earthquakes as the only teams with 10-match unbeaten runs against New York. The Revs had a 16-match run against the Red Bulls from 2005-2010.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

New York entered play with nine points through its first 10 matches — equaling the club low set by the 2009 squad, which was the last Red Bulls team to fail to make the playoffs.

New York had a 17-3 advantage in shots but just a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

Carlos Coronel had one save for the Red Bulls.

Philadelphia travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. The Red Bulls will host New York City FC on Saturday.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate