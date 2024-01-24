Suspect in slaying of Temple University police officer faces trial after waiving hearing

Authorities allege that he caught up with Pfeffer and ordered him to the ground, and the two then struggled before Pfeffer pulled a handgun and fired six times. Prosecutors allege that Pfeffer then carjacked a vehicle nearby. He was arrested the next morning at his mother’s Bucks County home.

Pfeffer is charged with murder, criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, disarming an officer, robbery, theft, evading arrest and weapons crimes. He also faces robbery, theft, terroristic threatening and other charges in the subsequent carjacking. The Defender Association of Philadelphia declined comment on the charges Tuesday.

Dozens of Temple university police officers attended the hearing. The university has said Fitzgerald was the first Temple University officer killed in the line of duty. A father of five children, he joined the school’s police force in October 2021.

Family members of the slain officer said outside the courtroom Tuesday that they wanted to see Pfeffer sentenced to death. His father, former Philadelphia police officer Joel Fitzgerald, said the case “meets every threshold of the death penalty,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“What we’d like to see is this person to go through the pain that our son went through, to go through the suffering that our family is going through,” he said.

The slain officer’s widow, Marissa Fitzgerald, wearing her husband’s jacket, said she saw “no empathy, just an evil human being.”