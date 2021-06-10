Philadelphia police officer accused of deleting suspect’s video during arrest

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

A Philadelphia police officer who is accused of deleting a suspect’s cell phone video during an arrest is now the subject of an internal affairs investigation.

The incident happened on March 23 around 10:20 p.m. at a gas station on the 100 block of East Champlost Avenue in the city’s Olney section.

Jacob Giddings was sitting in a vehicle talking with his friend when an officer came up to ask for identification and ultimately opened the door, according to the suspect’s attorney, Lennon Edwards of Mills &. Edwards LLP.

Edwards says his client told the officer he was going to record the incident.