4 students shot near Philly’s Overbrook High School: Police

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of 60th and Oxford streets, about a block from the school, outside of The Beauty Lounge.

According to police, people inside a silver Hyundai SUV began firing at a group of people standing on the corner.

Officers in the area for school dismissal heard the shots, responded to the area and began to take the victims to local hospitals.

Two 15-year-old female students and two 16-year-old male students were shot, police said.

All four students were taken to area hospitals where they were listed in stable condition.

Video and photos from the scene showed police officers and police tape outside The Beauty Lounge.

The door to the business appeared to be shot out and a bullet hole could be seen in a window.

The school dismissed three hours early on Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Following the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney issued the following statement: “I am heartbroken by yet another act of violence against students. Violence of any kind is simply unacceptable, and it is unconscionable that anyone would jeopardize young people by firing a gun in the vicinity of a school. I am thankful that all victims are stable and nobody was killed.

Our administration will work with the School District to support the Overbrook High School community, and with law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators are found and held accountable.”

The City offers a $10,000 award for tips that lead to arrest and conviction for shootings near schools, recreation centers and libraries. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Office of School Safety are investigating.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive.