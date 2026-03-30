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As Philadelphia prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, historians say the Revolutionary era was more than just a war for independence: People lived entire lifetimes as America fought for its freedom, and not everyone experienced this period in the same way. It shaped the futures of women and free and enslaved Black Americans for generations to come.

Those ideas were the focus Monday night, when WHYY, in partnership with the Free Library of Philadelphia and the McNeil Center for Early American Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, launched a new series on influential voices during the founding era. Monday’s event, at the Parkway Central Library, focused on women’s roles in colonial history, included a retelling of renowned poet Phillis Wheatley’s life in slavery, a screening of excerpts from Ken Burns’ “The American Revolution” documentary, a panel discussion and a reading from Philadelphia’s youth poet laureate.

“We’re excited to be hosting this event tonight,” Sarah Glover, WHYY’s vice president for news and civic dialogue, said in her opening remarks to a room of about 100 people. “We are delighted with the level of expertise that we are able to be in the company of tonight from the Penn community.”

The event began with a performance from historical interpreter and educator Daisy Century, who portrayed Wheatley, describing her life’s journey. Taken from her home in West Africa, transported to the American colonies and sold as a slave to the Wheatleys of Boston, she learned Greek, Latin and English and how to read and write from the family, later becoming the first African American poet to publish a book of poetry.

The excerpts shown from Burns’ documentary focused on prominent women — including America’s second first lady, Abigail Adams, who cemented her own place in history with a plea to her husband John to “remember the ladies” when considering legislative efforts that would provide the foundation for the United States.

The screening led into a panel on women’s roles in the Revolutionary era. Glover moderated the discussion, which featured Penn history professors Kathy Brown and Emma Hart and public historian Melissa Benbow Flowers, who also works with Philadelphia’s 1838 Black Metropolis project.

“‘Ladies’ would not have been a term that people at the time would’ve applied to a very large group of women,” Brown said, noting that it was often reserved for “privileged” women and excluded groups like working-class, enslaved and Native American women. “There’s some class and race and status all baked into that term.”

Brown later added that as more women entered public and professional life during this era, “some women [had] power over other women. Women are a complex group with lots of different competing interests, and more important, that they don’t all stand in the same position of power in relation to men.”