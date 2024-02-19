Crews battling massive fire in Philadelphia’s Francisville neighborhood

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Crews are battling a massive blaze in Philadelphia’s Francisville neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

It’s happening on the 1600 block of Ridge Avenue.

Chopper video shows heavy flames pouring from the third floor of the building.

Firefighters are still working to control the two-alarm blaze that has spread to a nearby four-story building.

According to Assistance Deputy Commissioner Derek Bowmer, several evacuations were ordered in the area due to the flames.

There was no immediate word on injuries or what started the fire.

Bowmer said crews from the newly reopened Ladder 1 were the first to respond. The firehouse, which had been out of service since 2009, reopened in December 2023.

This is a developing story.