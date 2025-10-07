Saquon Barkley struggles to duplicate his 2,000-yard rushing season for defending champion Eagles

Maybe Saquon Barkley should fire off a cryptic social media post in the next day or two if he wants to carry the ball more than six times.

What else would it take for the Philadelphia Eagles to remember they have a 2,000-yard rusher and the 2024 AP Offensive Player of the Year in the backfield?

Forget chasing history as the first running back to get consecutive 2,000-yard rushing seasons. Barkley might not even crack 1,000 yards at his paltry rate through five games for the Eagles (4-1). Barkley rushed for only 30 yards — he got 17 of them on one carry in his longest run of the season — in Sunday’s 21-17 loss to Denver and has only 267 yards total on the season.

For a quick refresher on just how dominant Barkley was last season, he ran for a franchise-record 255 yards and 205 yards in two games against the Rams.

Barkley returns to his first NFL home to play the New York Giants on Thursday night looking for any kind of spark to get his season going. Of course, he’s not the one calling the plays; that falls on first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo (with game-planning input from coach Nick Sirianni) and he’s the one who decided to give Barkley a season-low six carries.

One possible reason for the decline in carries against Denver: The Eagles listed Barkley on their Monday injury report with a knee issue. The Eagles did not practice on Monday but estimated Barkley would have sat out.

The Eagles tried to placate their receivers after Brown caused a minor stir last week with a post that seemed to indicate he was unhappy with his role. Brown later clarified his post was much ado about nothing, though it’s clear the Eagles listened. DeVonta Smith had his first 100-yard receiving game of the season and Brown was targeted eight times (with five catches).

Barkley actually topped Brown in receiving yards 58-43 thanks to a 47-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter that stretched the Eagles’ lead to 17-3.

Denver scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as part of a comeback that saw the Eagles get shut out in the final frame.

“You always want to come out of that game with Saquon getting enough touches for the type of player he is,” Sirianni said. “We’ll look for solutions. We’re on a short week trying to get better to put ourselves in position to go play against another NFC opponent.”

Barkley — who in March signed a two-year contract extension with $36 million guaranteed — took the high road when pressed on his light workload.

“I’m not really going to get too caught up in that,” Barkley said. “At the end of the day, whether we ran the ball enough or not, we had an opportunity to win a football game. We didn’t.”

Barkley ran for 176 yards in his only game against the Giants last season and sat out the finale with nothing at stake for the Eagles except his shot at topping Eric Dickerson for the NFL season rushing record. Barkley’s postseason run did help him set the NFL total season rushing record with 2,504 yards. He ran for a modest 57 yards against Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

Who knew that number would be considered a breakout performance this season?