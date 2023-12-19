Eagles QB Jalen Hurts expected to start Monday Night Football game vs. Seahawks: Source
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to start Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks after he was downgraded to questionable on Sunday because of an illness.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to start Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Hurts has been battling an illness and was listed as questionable when the sickness worsened over the weekend.
Despite battling illness and flying to Seattle separately from the rest of the team, Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts is expected to start tonight’s game vs. the Seahawks,’per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2023
Action News was there as Hurts arrived at Lumen Field Monday afternoon.
Hurts headed to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/3Fc7N9ffs2— Gabriella Galati (@ella_galati) December 18, 2023
The quarterback traveled to Seattle separately from the team to try to avoid getting anyone else sick.
There also are no assurances on the playing status of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who is questionable with a groin injury.
Hurts’ chances of playing in Seattle were improved by the flexing of Eagles-Seahawks to “Monday Night Football” instead of the originally scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. If the Eagles-Seahawks game were played Sunday as originally planned, Hurts would have had a tougher time playing.
Hurts, 25, did not practice Saturday. The 2022 Pro Bowler has passed for 3,192 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and has scored 12 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the second most in the NFL.
Birds clinched 3rd straight playoff berth
The Eagles have officially clinched a playoff spot on Sunday night. It’s the team’s third straight postseason trip.
The Birds clinched following losses by the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and wins by the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers during Week 15.
Eagles remaining schedule
- Eagles visit Seattle 12/18 | 8:15 p.m.
- Giants visit Eagles 12/25 | 4:30 p.m.
- Cardinals visit Eagles 12/31 | 1 p.m.
- Eagles visit Giants / 1/7 | TBD
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.