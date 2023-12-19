Eagles QB Jalen Hurts expected to start Monday Night Football game vs. Seahawks: Source

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to start Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks after he was downgraded to questionable on Sunday because of an illness.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) arrives with chief security officer Dom DiSandro, right, before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) arrives with chief security officer Dom DiSandro, right, before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to start Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hurts has been battling an illness and was listed as questionable when the sickness worsened over the weekend.

 

Action News was there as Hurts arrived at Lumen Field Monday afternoon.

 

The quarterback traveled to Seattle separately from the team to try to avoid getting anyone else sick.

There also are no assurances on the playing status of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who is questionable with a groin injury.

Hurts’ chances of playing in Seattle were improved by the flexing of Eagles-Seahawks to “Monday Night Football” instead of the originally scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. If the Eagles-Seahawks game were played Sunday as originally planned, Hurts would have had a tougher time playing.

Hurts, 25, did not practice Saturday. The 2022 Pro Bowler has passed for 3,192 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and has scored 12 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the second most in the NFL.

Birds clinched 3rd straight playoff berth

The Eagles have officially clinched a playoff spot on Sunday night. It’s the team’s third straight postseason trip.

The Birds clinched following losses by the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and wins by the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers during Week 15.

Eagles remaining schedule

  • Eagles visit Seattle 12/18 | 8:15 p.m.
  • Giants visit Eagles 12/25 | 4:30 p.m.
  • Cardinals visit Eagles 12/31 | 1 p.m.
  • Eagles visit Giants / 1/7 | TBD

