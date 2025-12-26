Your Philly Christmas tree could get a second life benefitting city gardens, trails and even goats: Here’s how to recycle or compost

Christmas trees don’t have to be left for curbside trash collection, where they are destined for the landfill.

Goats snack on a Christmas tree at The Farm at Awbury Arboretum in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood

Christmas trees feed goats at The Farm at Awbury Arboretum through the winter months. (Jerome-Eno-Photo/Philly Goat Project)

Every year after Christmas, it’s not uncommon to see spent firs, spruces and pines strewn across Philadelphia sidewalks, waiting for trash pickup.

Here’s how you can give your Christmas tree a second life instead.

Where can I recycle or compost my Christmas tree in Philly?

What happens to recycled Christmas trees in Philly?

Every December, the city’s hircine population tends to make headlines as the beneficiaries of donated Christmas trees. Goats living at The Farm at Awbury munch on the trees as snacks, courtesy of Philly Goat Project.

The animals chew through roughly 600 trees each season, PGP executive director and “Goat Mom” Karen Krivit previously told WHYY News.

Beyond the tannenbaum-to-snack pipeline, trunks and branches are chipped and used to line trails and gardens across Philadelphia. On a monetary level, a suggested $20 donation per tree helps fund PGP’s free programs, from goat walks and job training for teens to animal-assisted therapy and environmental education.

At Circle Compost, trees are sent to the organization’s nonprofit farm partners and ground into wood chips. The chips are then used as mulch and in CC’s composting process. Trees taken to city-run drop-off sites or sanitation centers are similarly chipped and used as a bulking agent for composting.

