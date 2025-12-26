Below is a look at 2025-2026 community events where residents may recycle their Christmas trees:

Philly Goat Project

Philly Goat Project will host its tree-cycle festival across three dates and two different sites. A $20 suggested donation for each tree supports free PGP programming all year.

A tree is not required to attend the festival, which will feature family-friendly activities, s’mores and hot cocoa and, yes, goats.

For the Awbury Arboretum events in Germantown, residents may opt for express curbside drop-off, a “G.O.A.T. Safari,” in which folks drive through the farm to drop off their trees, or “park and drag,” for those who can bring their tree in themselves.

For all tree-cycle events, remember to remove all ornaments and lights before donating.

Saturday, Jan. 10 | 12 – 3 p.m.

The Farm at Awbury Arboretum

6336 Ardleigh St., Philadelphia, PA 19138

Rain date: Sunday, Jan. 11

Saturday, Jan. 17 | 12 – 3 p.m.

Laurel Hill West Cemetery

215 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

No rain date

Saturday, Jan. 24 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Farm at Awbury Arboretum

6336 Ardleigh St., Philadelphia, PA 19138

Rain date: Sunday, Jan. 25

Fishtown Neighbors Association

Saturday, Jan. 10 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

2501 E. Cumberland St., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Cost: Suggested donation of $5, to benefit the Fishtown Neighbors Association

Trees will be turned into mulch and dispersed to local parks and green spaces.

Passyunk Square Civic Association

Saturday, Jan. 10 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Columbus Square Park, 1200 Wharton St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Cost: Suggested donation of $5 (cash or Venmo)

Friends of Schuylkill River Park

Saturday, Jan. 3, and Saturday, Jan. 10 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

300 S. 25th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103