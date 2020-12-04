Philabundance donations earn you free admission to ‘Polar Express’ screening at drive-in
A canned goods donation will earn you entry to a drive-in screening of a holiday classic.
Philadelphia Film Society is sponsoring a food drive to benefit Philabundance, along with a free screening of the 2004 animated film “Polar Express.”
Tickets for the screening are free, though a suggested donation of a non-perishable item off Philabundance’s list is encouraged.
Philabundance, one of the region’s largest hunger-relief organizations, feeds tens of thousands of people in need every week.
The food drive will take place at the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard on Thursday, Dec. 10. Drive-in tickets can be acquired online.
“We are aware that not everyone has the ability to attend a screening at the Drive-In but we hope that will not stop our patrons from supporting Philabundance,” PFS wrote in a statement.
Advocacy groups say food insecurity has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many families in precarious financial situations.
In Pennsylvania, the number of people receiving SNAP benefits has grown by more than 118,000 since February, according to the most recent state statistics.
“In this pandemic, the hunger crisis in the Philadelphia region has grown to unprecedented dimensions,” Philabundance CEO Loree Jones said in a statement. “Many of the people coming to us for help are people who’ve never before relied upon a charitable food system. And we are serving far more people than we have in years past.”
According to the nonprofit, the most-needed food items include canned fruits and vegetables, stews and soups, cereal, rice, boxed non-refrigerated milk and cooking oil.
Those interested in supporting Philabundance can make a donation online. Non-perishable food donations can also be delivered to the nonprofit’s North Philly warehouse.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!