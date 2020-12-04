Philabundance donations earn you free admission to ‘Polar Express’ screening at drive-in

A canned goods donation will earn you entry to a drive-in screening of a holiday classic.

Philadelphia Film Society is sponsoring a food drive to benefit Philabundance, along with a free screening of the 2004 animated film “Polar Express.”

Tickets for the screening are free, though a suggested donation of a non-perishable item off Philabundance’s list is encouraged.

Philabundance, one of the region’s largest hunger-relief organizations, feeds tens of thousands of people in need every week.

The food drive will take place at the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard on Thursday, Dec. 10. Drive-in tickets can be acquired online.