An AccuWeather Alert is also still in effect for Monday. While it won’t be a washout, it will still be a day where a lot of people are outside. Thunderstorms will likely be more concentrated from the city on south during the afternoon/evening.

Once again storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours that can lead to localized flooding.

TODAY: AccuWeather Alert Day – Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A couple of late day thunderstorms are possible. Some of these storms could contain damaging wind gusts and drenching downpours. High 86.

TONIGHT: A heavy evening thunderstorm is likely. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 73.

TOMORROW: AccuWeather Alert Day – Hot and very humid. A couple of thunderstorms are possible late in the day. Once again some of these storms could contain damaging wind gusts and drenching downpours. High 90.

TUESDAY (4th Of July): Partly sunny and seasonably warm, but humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible, most areas are dry. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 93.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Not quite as hot, but still humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 88.