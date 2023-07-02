Tornado Warning Issued in New Castle County, Delaware
Storms Sunday will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail and flooding downpours.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Meteorologist Chris Sowers says keep an eye to the sky today as heavy thunderstorms develop later this afternoon.
The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania area until 11 p.m. Sunday. Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail and flooding downpours.
There is also the threat for isolated tornadoes. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Wilmington, Hockessin, and Claymont, Delaware area until 8:30 p.m.
Tornado Warning including Wilmington DE, Hockessin DE and Claymont DE until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/rZMVXgYBwt— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 2, 2023
An AccuWeather Alert is also still in effect for Monday. While it won’t be a washout, it will still be a day where a lot of people are outside. Thunderstorms will likely be more concentrated from the city on south during the afternoon/evening.
Once again storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours that can lead to localized flooding.
TODAY: AccuWeather Alert Day – Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A couple of late day thunderstorms are possible. Some of these storms could contain damaging wind gusts and drenching downpours. High 86.
TONIGHT: A heavy evening thunderstorm is likely. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 73.
TOMORROW: AccuWeather Alert Day – Hot and very humid. A couple of thunderstorms are possible late in the day. Once again some of these storms could contain damaging wind gusts and drenching downpours. High 90.
TUESDAY (4th Of July): Partly sunny and seasonably warm, but humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible, most areas are dry. High 89.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 93.
FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Not quite as hot, but still humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 88.
