Advocates at Put People First! PA, a human rights organization that broadly champions universal health coverage, are encouraging people to submit appeals if and when they get cut from Medicaid, especially for paperwork issues.

Harrison Furina, an organization leader, said he knows how difficult the application process can be. He’s been enrolled in Medicaid since 2019 and said the pandemic-era rule that waived renewal requirements these past couple years was a relief.

“It just meant I didn’t have to worry about that,” he said. “I could keep getting my health care and I would know it was stable.”

Since April, Furina has been dealing with his own Medicaid paperwork and helping others who may face other barriers to completing the process.

Thea Reimel, who lives in Philadelphia, had to submit her renewal information last month while living in a homeless shelter.

“I couldn’t do it over my phone. I had to go to a library, sign up for a library card just so I could use the computer,” she said. “It kept shutting down every so many minutes and I’d have to hope and pray that my information was saved.”

Pileggi said the entire process can be even more difficult for anyone whose first language is not English. The state provides Medicaid renewal materials in different languages online and upon request.

Pennsylvanians have up to 90 days to file an appeal or request a reconsideration following a termination notice. Only people who file in the first 15 days get to keep their Medicaid coverage during a pending appeal.

While many cases get resolved quickly, Pileggi said some can take up to three months or longer to get a final determination, and people may not have health insurance coverage during that time.

“They [the state] should give people extra time to get those appeals in, more than just 13 to 15 days, so that people can stay connected to health care while they move through this potentially very lengthy appeal process,” Pileggi said.