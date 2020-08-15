Pennsylvania investigating sex abuse claims at care facility

Philadelphia has stopped sending local children to facilities operated by a nonprofit health organization where at least 41 children with intellectual disabilities have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century.

Several City Council members have also demanded that officials remove all 62 local children from campuses of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health facilities and cancel all contracts with the firm, including a $7.5 million agreement it holds with Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has directed the state Department of Human Services to investigate conditions at the firm’s campuses in the state.

The actions come in the wake of an investigative report by The Philadelphia Inquirer, which found Devereux is plagued by inadequate supervision of staff. The report also noted that at least 41 children with intellectual disabilities have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century.