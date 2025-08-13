From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania’s 80-plus independent, private colleges and universities contributed $29 billion to the state’s economy in 2024, and confer 77,000 degrees a year, according to an annual economic impact report they commissioned.

In the report released Monday, the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania, or AICUP, said that its economic impact to the state for fiscal year 2024 increases to $65.6 billion if you include the teaching hospitals owned by its members, such as the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University health systems.

In addition, the association’s members generated $1.5 billion in state and local taxes; supported about 195,120 jobs in the state; and its 279,000 students spend about $5.3 billion a year.

The group includes larger institutions such as Carnegie Mellon, Penn, Drexel and Villanova universities. But most association members are smaller, including Haverford College, Swarthmore College and Neumann University.

“These schools lead the state and do the heavy lifting for Pennsylvania by creating jobs and attracting talent to the state,” AICUP president Thomas J. Foley said in a statement. “The AICUP schools are the lifeblood that keeps dozens of towns in Pennsylvania thriving.”

The independent study was compiled by the Parker Strategy Group in Philadelphia, based on surveys of member institutions and data from the U.S. Department of Education.

The institutions’ contributions are not just financial.

For example, the association’s members conferred 69% of the state’s nursing degrees, 45% of the state’s teaching degrees, 58% of all STEM degrees and 53% of all four-year degrees. Their student ranks included 46% of the state’s Pell Grant recipients, 47% of Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency state grant recipients, 52% of working age students seeking degrees and 55% of all minority students.

In addition, the report cites $200.5 million in philanthropy by its member institutions, including $149 million in volunteer hours’ value and $51.5 million in charitable giving. It also included a host of business and community partnerships by its members.