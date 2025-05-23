Penn State trustees vote to close 7 branch campuses amid declining enrollments

Penn State University’s trustees voted Thursday night to close seven of its 19 branch campuses amid declining enrollments, demographic shifts and financial pressures that backers say made it a necessary decision.

The 25-8 vote by the trustees came after a nearly two-hour public meeting that was streamed live online, and after hours of closed-door debate between the trustees.

Even after the closures, Penn State said it will continue to have the largest statewide footprint of any university in the Big Ten and any land-grant institution in the United States.

The campuses to close — Dubois, Fayette, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Shenango, Wilkes-Barre, and York — together are enrolling slightly over 3,000 students this year, or less than 4% of Penn State students, according to Penn State data. Branch campuses collectively have about 23,000 students, and the seven to be closed are among the smallest in terms of enrollment.

No campus will close before the end of the 2026-27 academic year and, under the plan, every student who begins a degree at a closing campus will have the opportunity to complete their degree at Penn State.

Penn State’s president, Neeli Bendapudi, said in a livestreamed address after the trustees’ meeting that Penn State — like every other U.S. higher education institution — is navigating a difficult and complex reality because of declining birth rates and declining college enrollments nationwide.