Parkway Corp. seeks second injection of state money into Center City tower

Parkway Corp., a major Philadelphia parking garage operator and real estate developer, is seeking millions in state development grants for the construction of a downtown office tower that has already broken ground.

The tower, at 2222 Market St., will house a new headquarters for the law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius — among the largest and most profitable legal practices in the world — a few blocks west of its current home in Center City. The project has already been awarded $4 million from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) and began construction last year.

Until recently, Parkway Corp. had also pushed for a $130 million cut to the city’s parking tax. That bill was scuttled Wednesday amid ongoing budget negotiations.

State Sen. Nikil Saval, whose district encompasses the 2222 Market St. project, said he was surprised when representatives for Parkway CEO Robert Zuritsky approached his office in the spring seeking support for another $6 million in grants, given that the tower was leased and under construction.

“This is a private development project in Center City that, to our understanding, has all the funding it needs to get built. And it’s going to get built,” he said. “This seems to be more about profitability than public benefit.”

RACP grants, which totaled some $549 million last year, are nominally intended to kick-start tricky development projects and create jobs. But the process has historically drawn bipartisan criticism from figures ranging from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to his Republican predecessor Tom Corbett for a lack of oversight or transparency. Though the state Department of Community and Economic Development awards grants using a scoring rubric measuring job creation and other factors, critics and observers have long said the grant awards really get decided based on input from individual legislators.

Michael Farren, a researcher from the libertarian Mercatus Center, said elected officials often have an incentive to support projects based less on need and more on visibility.

“These grants benefit the particular companies that receive them and, generally, they benefit the politicians that get to claim credit for jobs that were quote-unquote ‘created,’” he said. “All the subsidy does is give elected officials a way to argue they were instrumental in creating what the private sector actually created.”