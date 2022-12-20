Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry could face Ethics Committee for refusing Jan. 6 subpoena

It’s not yet known if the House Ethics Committee plans to act on the recommendations. Its leadership is expected to change when Republicans take control of the House in January.

Republican strategist Sam Chen doesn’t expect the select committee’s recommendations to change much.

“Generally, they recommend anything from a censure – which is just a slap on the wrist – to committee reassignment, all the way up to expulsion [from Congress],” he said. “But now that’s going to be a much more difficult vote to get in the Republican House than just a censure. So I think that’s going to be the challenge moving forward.”

Chen worked as campaign manager for Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Charlie Dent, who chaired the House Ethics Committee from 2015-2017.

He said the Jan. 6 Committee’s recommendations, and any potential action from the House Ethics Committee, would only embolden the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus, which Rep. Scott Perry leads.

“The Freedom Caucus very much takes the approach of ‘the louder, the better,’ and so this is not something that I think is going to deter them,” he said. “Even if convictions come down, removals, things like that, you’re going to see them use it as fuel for the fire.”

Perry’s relationship with Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark was cited during the hearing. Trump planned to install Clark as attorney general in 2020 to act on his debunked election fraud claims.

Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, says Perry introduced Trump to Clark after DOJ officials refused to act on the president’s baseless claims of election fraud.

“On several occasions, Clark met with [President Trump], apparently, along with Representative Scott Perry, without authorization, promising to take the actions that Barr, Rosen and Donaghue had refused to take,” Kinzinger said.

Soon after the meeting, Clark drafted a letter with the help of a White House-appointed aide installed at the DOJ.

“Mr. Clark intended to send the letter to officials in numerous states, informing them, falsely, of course, that the department had identified significant concerns about the election results in their state and encouraging their state legislatures to come into special session to consider appointing Trump [electors] rather than binding electors,” the report wrote.

It remains to be seen how DOJ and the House Ethics Committee decide to handle the Jan. 6 Committee’s recommendations.

Regardless, Chen hopes the decisions are made without considering party politics.

“I think we have to cool the jets a little bit about the political side of it, of what we want to see or don’t want to see as politically minded people, and allow these respective groups to do their jobs based on the standards that they have to uphold,” Chen said.

The Jan. 6 Committee recommended criminal charges for Trump and others, and hinted that the DOJ might want to charge more people than the panel recommends.