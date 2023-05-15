Pa. primary election 2023: When to expect results, how vote counting will work, and more

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

In the four years since Pennsylvania dramatically expanded mail voting, politicians, county election administrators, and voters have frequently complained that it takes too long to produce unofficial results showing the winners.

Ahead of the state’s May 16 judicial and municipal primary, county officials told Spotlight PA they have worked out some of the ballot-counting kinks and expect a relatively quick turnaround.

Odd-year elections like this one usually see lower turnout compared to midterm and presidential elections; around 20% of registered voters cast ballots in odd-year primaries versus 30%-plus in even ones.

Regardless of the year, however, election administration is a logistical ballet.

“It still takes the same number of dance steps to complete the foxtrot whether we do a municipal or presidential election,” Jerry Feaser, Dauphin County’s election director, told Spotlight PA.

In 2019, former Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77, which allows voters to cast ballots by mail without an excuse, one of 27 such states. Previously, Pennsylvania had among the most restrictive rules for voting absentee.

The number of people who opted to vote by mail went from thousands to millions. Most other states allow mail ballots to be processed and counted before Election Day, but Pennsylvania did not adopt this practice, leading to a longer wait time for results in 2020. Former President Donald Trump seized on the delay to push the false narrative that the election was stolen from him.

Getting more time to process mail ballots is still a top priority for Pennsylvania counties. However, in recent sessions, Republicans who controlled the General Assembly were only willing to pass bills that would allow more pre-canvassing time if the measure was tied to their own priorities, such as expanding the commonwealth’s voter ID law or requiring stricter signature verification.

Mail voting has remained popular with Pennsylvania voters despite the snags. They are on track to request roughly the same number of mail ballots this municipal primary as they did in the latest one. For the May 2021 election, 800,000 Pennsylvania voters requested mail ballots; this year, 787,000 voters asked for one, of which 420,000 had been returned as of Friday.

Nick Custodio, spokesperson for the Philadelphia City Commissioners, the agency that oversees the city’s elections, said counting every vote will likely take days. The city must also wait to receive overseas ballots — which must be mailed before Election Day but can be received up to 7 days later — or settle disputes over provisional ballots, which people cast when their eligibility is uncertain.

However, the apparent winners may be clear before the county is finished.

“We could know election night, [or the] morning after,” Custodio said. “It depends on how close the elections are.”

Either way, the majority of the city’s mail ballots will be counted soon after polls close, Custodio said, thanks in part to its recent adoption of electronic poll books.