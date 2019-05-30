Pa. job report shows regional range in unemployment

This article appeared on PA Post.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate has been on the decline over the last year — hitting its lowest-recorded level ever in March. But the picture is a little different when looking at individual areas across the state.

Overall, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate is 3.8 percent.

But rates can range significantly from one metropolitan area to another — from a low of 2.9 percent in Gettysburg and State College, to a high of 4.7 in East Stroudsburg and the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre-Hazelton metro.

Jobs have risen by one percent statewide over the last year, but declined in three of the 18 metro areas.

Scranton lost about 400 jobs, the Bloomsburg-Berwick area lost 300, and Williamsport lost 700.

The type of jobs gained were relatively consistent across the state. The biggest increases have come in professional and business services, education, healthcare, and hospitality.

A recent report from the Independent Fiscal Office noted, many of those jobs tend to be lower-paying.

And while wages are still strong, the IFO also reports they’ve gone up less than expected.

