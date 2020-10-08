Pa. House GOP leadership calls on lawmaker to resign over vulgar videos

“In order to take the time necessary to focus on his family and repair his relationships, we call on Rep. Bernstine to immediately resign,” the leaders said in a statement.

Bernstine did not respond to a request for comment, but in a video posted to his campaign Facebook page he apologized for “jokes that went too far” during a vacation and said he needs to “do a much better job as a role model for my child.” He did not address calls for his resignation, but asked viewers for their support this November.

“Now, over the next 26 days before the election, there’s gonna be a lot of other things that people try to put out, some of them true, some of them manipulated, and some of them just downright false,” Bernstine said. “The party bosses of both sides are going to try to take advantage of the situation.”

This story will be updated.

