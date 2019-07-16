Pa. Dems, some in GOP criticize Trump’s ‘go back’ tweets

This article appeared on PA Post.

Most Democratic House members from Pennsylvania were quick to publicly condemn President Donald Trump’s statements that four progressive Democratic congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Meanwhile, Republicans offered a variety of reactions. U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said the president was “wrong” without saying the tweets were racist.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, a Republican from Lancaster County, didn’t mention Trump by name but said that while he disagrees with House Democrats on policy, “racially-motivated statements or behavior is totally unacceptable and unbecoming of our great nation.”

Some Republicans stayed quiet, while several appeared to stand with the president, instead criticizing Democrats.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Trump’s Sunday morning tweets, directed at four women of color serving in the U.S. House, were widely decried as racist.

Three of the Democratic lawmakers were born in the United States; the fourth, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen as a teenager.

On Monday, as the president defended his remarks during an event outside the White House and as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced plans to draft a resolution to condemn the president’s language, reporters with PA Post and WITF reached out to all 18 members of the state’s congressional delegation, plus its two U.S. senators, about Trump’s comments.

Here’s what they said — or didn’t.

1st District

Bucks County Republican congressman Brian Fitzpatrick declined to say whether he thought the statements were racist and inappropriate. His office provided this statement:

“As the Vice-Chair of the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Congressman Fitzpatrick has repeatedly stressed the critical need for civility in our discourse, from the kitchen table to the White House and everywhere in between. Pointing out differences in policy proposals is ok. Personal attacks on others are not ok.”

2nd District

Democratic congressman Brendan Boyle of Philadelphia said he was “repulsed” by Trump’s comments.

“I think this tweet was quite clearly racist,” Boyle said in a phone interview. “There is nothing else you can call it. And I think that it is part of a conscious strategy on the part of the president to divide this country to the point where he can eke out 51 percent.”

Boyle, the son of an Irish immigrant, said he hadn’t talked to Republican congress members about what Trump said. He said some Republicans have shied away from criticizing the president after seeing lawmakers such as former U.S. Congressman Mark Sanford of South Carolina lose during 2018 Republican primaries after speaking out against him.

“And I think that he will unfortunately probably continue saying these kind of things because in his view, it riles up his base, and it’s good for him,” Boyle said. “And in many ways that is about as depressing as the tweet itself.”

3rd District

Philadelphia Democrat Dwight Evans said Trump’s message was inappropriate, racist and xenophobic.

“Trump has been broadcasting his racism since he started pushing the birther smear about President Obama eight years ago,” Evans said in an email from his spokesman. “This latest example is distracting from the immediate threat Trump poses to the health care of millions of Americans by his urging the courts to strike down the Affordable Care Act and the protections it provides.”

His Twitter account also was busy, retweeting more than two dozen messages condemning Trump’s remarks.

4th District

Montgomery County Democrat Madeleine Dean took to Twitter to denounce Trump’s words.

While it may no longer surprise us, this ignorant, racist attack on my colleagues should still shock us to our core. This man is unfit to lead. https://t.co/ec1663L1aU — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) July 14, 2019

5th District

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, a Delaware County Democrat who was elected last year, criticized the president Sunday afternoon.

“How many more examples do we need? This president does not share our fundamental American values,” she said on Facebook. “Add this latest racist tweet aimed toward my colleagues to the list of reasons why I support an impeachment inquiry.”

6th District

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-6, critiqued the president’s statements as offensive, xenophobic and divisive:

I’m troubled by these offensive & xenophobic tweets. These duly elected congresswomen represent their communities & the diversity of our nation’s politics. At this point in our nation’s history, we must bring people together rather than divide them. Our diversity is our strength. https://t.co/w67rn5Pt0g — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) July 14, 2019

7th District

Democrat Susan Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley-area seventh district, also took to Twitter to condemn the comments:

It is deeply troubling to see this kind of race-baiting targeted at these hard working Congresswomen. It’s divisive, distracting, and wrong. We should all hold ourselves to a much higher standard. https://t.co/MT5oSP6hh8 — Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) July 14, 2019

8th District

Congressman Matt Cartwright, a Democrat in northeastern Pennsylvania, didn’t post anything about Trump’s comments on his Twitter or Facebook accounts Sunday or early Monday.

In response to questions for this story, spokesperson Melvin Felix said, “Congressman Cartwright denounces the president’s racist tweets and found them entirely inappropriate.”

9th District

Freshman Congressman Dan Meuser, a Republican representing Pa.’s 9th district including Hershey and a sizeable chunk of Pa.’s coal region, didn’t post to Twitter or Facebook regarding the president’s comments. His office did not respond to requests for comment.

10th District

Congressman Scott Perry, a York County Republican, didn’t post anything on Twitter or Facebook about the president’s statements Sunday. A spokesperson didn’t directly respond to questions for this story.

Instead, she pointed to a Monday afternoon Facebook post from Perry — a post that didn’t mention Trump and instead criticized socialist leaders.

“I’m disappointed to find that many in the media are just awakening to the anti-American and anti-Semitic comments uttered consistently by some socialist leaders,” Perry said. “I invite everyone to join me as we continue strengthening our Country and communities. #GodBlessAmerica.”

11th District

Republican Lloyd Smucker, who represents the 11th district comprised mainly of Lancaster County and part of York County, didn’t respond directly to our phone or email inquiries. But his social media accounts were updated Monday afternoon: