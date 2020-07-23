Pa. coronavirus recovery: State and Philly health officials hope kids can return to school

Updated at 3:22 p.m.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania recorded a total of 104,358 COVID-19 cases and 7,079 COVID-19 deaths.

Philadelphia recorded 29,102 total COVID-19 cases and 1,675 COVID-19 deaths.

State and Philly health officials hope kids can return to school

As schools prepare to reopen in the fall, health officials in Pennsylvania say they’re hopeful it can be done safely.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Thursday that if Philadelphia does have a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in school age groups, the city we might reconsider reopening. However, he is confident Philadelphia schools can reopen safely.

The city is not requiring college students to test prior to the semester. However, it does encourage students traveling from hot spots in other parts of the U.S. to quarantine for 14 days before classes start.

“Schools and colleges will be opening, we do believe they can reopen safely, but they have to do so carefully and monitor very closely infection spread if there is any,” Farley said. “We have provided guidance for schools and colleges and are consulting individually with colleges and schools on their reopening safety plans.”

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in her press conference Thursday that the state’s goal is for schools to reopen in the fall, whether it’s completely in-person or a combination of in-person and online classes. She said the state will have to address this issue county-by-county.

Levine said if there was a concern about the spread of the virus in a particular school, the health department might prioritize testing at that location.

“We’re going to stay positive and optimistic there will be in-person school, and we’ll be working towards that,” Levine said. “That’s why the mitigation efforts we talked about are so important. It’s critical to drive down the case counts now in order to prepare for schools to reopen. If we don’t do that now, that would put that in jeopardy.”