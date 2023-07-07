Gov. Shapiro calls on divided Legislature to finalize budget past deadline

Senate Republicans pushed for setting up the program, finding an ally in Shapiro, who reaffirmed that he supported the measure on Thursday. But Democrats in the House objected to the program, and Shapiro pledged to line-item veto to kill it.

It rankled Senate Republicans, who said they had agreed to provisions in the budget bill in exchange for the vouchers. Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward wrote on Twitter she missed his predecessor “because as much as we disagreed on the issues, his word actually meant something.”

Senate Republican leadership criticized him for lacking “enough respect and standing within his own party to follow through with his promise.” Shapiro said that was an “inaccurate assessment of the situation” that he was meant to get the House to approve it.

Republicans who control the chamber haven’t scheduled the Senate to return to session until Sept. 18, giving them the ability to hold up the budget bill until then without the constitutionally required signature of the presiding officer, they said.

Shapiro urged the Senate to return to Harrisburg to sign off on the budget bill, and also to work with the House to pass legislation to direct how money in the budget bill can be spent.

Other items that Shapiro had wanted in the budget bill — and that Senate Republicans agreed to in exchange for the private schools program — might need separate legislation to allow that money to be spent.

“It’s now the responsibility of the House and the Senate to find a way to work together and to iron out those details,” he said.

Brooke Schultz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.