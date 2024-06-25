The United Nations chief on Monday launched global principles to combat online hate and lies and demanded that big tech companies use their power to reduce the harm they are doing to people and societies around the world.

Secretary-General António Guterres also demanded that advertising and public relations companies “stop monetizing harmful content” and strengthen information integrity. He urged media outlets “to raise and enforce editorial standards” and governments to commit to creating and maintaining a free and independent media landscape.

Guterres said the principles, laid out at a news conference, are the result of consultations with the 193 U.N. member nations, youth leaders, academia, the media and civil society including tech companies.

The principles call on tech companies, advertisers, media and other key players to refrain from using, supporting or amplifying disinformation and hate speech.