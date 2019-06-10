Officials investigating whether lightning sparked now contained forest fire

Rain helped firefighters get the upper hand on a fire that consumed 1,800 acres in New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest.

The conflagration, dubbed “Jack’s Swamp Fire,” was declared 100% contained on Monday morning, thanks to the precipitation and early morning mist. Crews say they’ll continue to monitor any hot spots.

It had broken out Sunday along the Burlington and Camden County border.

The fire was located in a remote part of the forest and no homes were threatened. However, fire crews closed roads, including Route 206, as they battled the flames.

Responders included 40 New Jersey Forest Fire Service personnel, 10 brush trucks, four water tenders, four tractors and plows, and one helicopter.

Authorities are investigating whether a lightning strike ignited the blaze.

It’s the second wildfire in the Wharton State Forest in recent days. A fire that broke out last Wednesday remains 75 percent contained at 90 acres as of Monday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.