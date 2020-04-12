Down the Shore

NWS: Widespread power outages likely at the Jersey Shore amid Monday windstorm

(Jana Shea for WHYY, file)

Widespread power outages are likely Monday due to wind gusts that could reach near-hurricane force strength, forecasters warn.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a storm system to move through the region on Monday, featuring period of moderate to heavy rain and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect at 6 a.m. Monday and continues through Monday evening. The warning advises of southerly winds sustained at 30 to 40 mph with 60 to 70 mph gusts.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the warning bulletin advises.

The National Weather Service also advises the public to be alert of falling trees.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” the bulletin continues.

Conditions will improve by Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and northwest winds up to 15 mph, according to NOAA.

