A storm will remain off the New Jersey coast — but coastal residents can expect gusty winds, tidal flooding, and “significant” beach erosion, forecasters say.

According to a National Weather Service briefing issued late Wednesday afternoon, the New Jersey coast can expect minor tidal flooding during the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning high tide cycles.

Then moderate tidal flooding is likely to occur during high tide on Thursday evening, Friday morning and Friday evening.

“This event affects five consecutive high tide cycles. Water will not be allowed to drain from many of the back bays and estuaries. As a result, the cumulative impacts may be significant,” the briefing warns.

The National Weather Service also predicts intermittent wind gusts up to 45 mph through Friday night.

Forecasters say a cold front will pass through the region on Saturday night, kicking the ambling coastal storm away from the coast.