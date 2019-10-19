NWS: Frost advisory for interior Atlantic, Monmouth, Ocean counties

Some spots at the Jersey Shore will see some frost overnight.

With temperatures expected to drop into the middle 30s, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for interior Atlantic, Ocean, and Monmouth counties.

The advisory is in effect between 2 and 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the service. It’s due to light winds and clear skies allowing ground-level heat to escape into the atmosphere.

Forecasters say that sensitive plants will be susceptible to damage and recommend covering the vegetation.

Temperatures near the coast will be in the middle 40s, according to NOAA.